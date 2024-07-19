Newswise — In this episode, Dr. Stewart Graham discusses metabolomics in Alzheimer’s disease. He investigates how the disease affects the brain’s metabolism of small molecules such as lipids and amino acids. His work aims to understand the dysfunctions in these processes in Alzheimer’s patients and explore how this knowledge can be used to improve the diagnosis and prediction of the disease.

He also highlights one of his major projects, the “Black American United Memory and Aging Project,” where he is investigating why Black Americans aged 55 and older are 2 to 3 times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease. He also explores why women are 2 to 3 times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than men.

Link to the article: Participate in Study to Reduce Disparate Growth of Alzheimer’s Disease in Black Population

The latest episode of the Curious by Nature podcast, titled “Why is Metabolomics Important to Alzheimer’s?” featuring Dr. Stewart Graham, is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

