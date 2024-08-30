Newswise — Dr. Marc Hungerford, the director of the Joint Journey Program and Chief of Orthopedics at Mercy Medical Center, explains the use of robotic technology in orthopedic surgeries. The robots, particularly haptic robots, assist surgeons by guiding them during the surgery to make precise cuts on the bones.

Dr. Hungerford discusses a new sensor technology similar to that used in pacemakers that is attached to orthopedic implants. This sensor provides data on the patient's step count, range of motion, and knee angles during activities, which helps monitor and compare the patient's postoperative recovery and can potentially identify issues such as implant instability or infection.

The latest episode of the Curious by Nature podcast, titled “The Robotic Revolution of Knee Replacements” featuring Dr. Marc Hungerford, is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Curious by Nature, presented by Newswise, is a podcast for curious people. In each episode, listeners can travel briefly into the fascinating world that comes with years of dedication to one field of study. Be inspired by the many amazing things that are going on right now, some of which may have a major effect on our lives. Enjoy this concentrated knowledge from experts. We hope you can take inspiration from glimpses of innovation, dedication, and discovery.

