Newswise — Dr. Eric Patton from Saint Joseph’s University talks about his new book, Neurodiversity and Work, which looks at ways to make employment better for both companies and neurodiverse employees. He highlights how people with neurodiversity are often very intelligent, focused, innovative and perceptive.

He also gives guidance on creating inclusive workplaces, assisting neurodiverse employees in their transition from school to work, and providing necessary accommodations. He also addresses the obstacles neurodiverse workers face and outlines how organizations can better support them.

The latest episode of the Curious by Nature podcast, titled “Neurodiversity at Work” featuring Dr. Eric Patton, is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

