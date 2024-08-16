Newswise — Dr. Carl Lipo from Binghamton University studied Easter Island (Rapa Nui), where he has conducted extensive research on the famous moai statues and the island’s history.

Dr. Lipo talks about the challenge of the traditional “collapse” narrative of Easter Island, which suggests that the Rapa Nui civilization fell due to environmental degradation and resource mismanagement. His research also supports a more complex understanding of the island’s history, emphasizing resilience, adaptation, and the sustainable practices of the Rapa Nui people.

The latest episode of the Curious by Nature podcast, titled “Debunking Easter Island Collapse” featuring Dr. Carl Lipo, is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

