Newswise — Cal State Fullerton’s Scott-Jewett Fund for Student Success and Innovation this year will back programs supporting a career development network for Black communications students; a performing arts student group that explores Latinx identities; and a leadership program for underrepresented women in business.

The fund was created in 2021 after the university received a historic $40 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. CSUF dedicated $3 million dollars over three years — set to end in spring of 2025 — to support student success and innovation. The fund supports educational opportunities led by CSUF faculty, staff or students that focus on social justice and inspire the students and alumni. CSUF individuals or groups could apply for grants up to $150,000.

“From the beginning, CSUF's Scott-Jewett Fund was to benefit Titans and have transformative effects for generations to come,” said Kimberly Shiner, vice president for University Advancement. “These programs and projects led by Titans for Titans are inspired and strive for social justice and equity — goals that stretch far beyond just our region. The continued investment fuels our proven pathway to opportunity.”

In the first two years, 17 projects received a total of $2 million in grants. Now in its final year, $1 million was awarded to eight proposals.

This year’s grantees include:

Advancing Educational Equity and Social Justice: From Campus to Classrooms

Black CommUnity: Preparing Future Black Communications Professionals

Funding Career Coaching Sessions for Underrepresented Women in the Women’s Leadership Program

Grupo de Teatro en Español: Equity Initiative for Student-led Latinx Theatre Events

Project Rebound and Empirical Research on Prejudice and Discrimination in the U.S. Legal System

Summer Program in Public Interest Law

Transfer Titan Success

Sustaining Success: Black Undergraduate Student Creative Activities and Research + (BUSCAR+)

