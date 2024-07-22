Newswise — CSUF faculty members with expertise on presidential history, voter response, regional impact, Black history, and social media's role in the election can comment on today's announcement from President Joe Biden and his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris as a Democratic nominee.

Matt Jarvis, associate professor of political science

Areas of knowledge: Elections, campaigns, public opinion

He can be reached today at 510-682-5374 and [email protected]

Rob Robinson, associate professor of political science

Areas of knowledge: American elections, US presidency

He can be reached at [email protected]

Scott Spitzer, associate professor of political science

Areas of knowledge: US presidency and domestic policymaking

He can be reached at [email protected]

Siobhan Brooks, professor of African American Studies

Areas of knowledge: Race and gender relations, Black history

She can be reached at [email protected]

Cal State Fullerton faculty members also can comment on Southern California politics, the economy and other hot topics of the 2024 Presidential election. Please contact Cerise Valenzuela Metzger, Director of Public Relations at [email protected] for additional sources.

