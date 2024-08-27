Newswise — NEW YORK – August 27, 2024 – The Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®) is pleased to announce the late-breaking clinical trials and science to be featured at TCT® 2024. As the annual scientific symposium of CRF® and the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine, TCT® 2024 will be held October 27-30 in Washington, D.C. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

For over three decades, TCT® has been at the forefront of innovation, education, and collaboration in interventional cardiology, with a steadfast commitment to improving the survival and quality of life for patients suffering from heart and vascular disease. Every year, TCT® features groundbreaking research that directly impacts patient care and how physicians treat heart disease.

In the rapidly evolving field of medicine, late-breaking trials are highly anticipated and offer clinicians the opportunity to learn about new interventions, drugs, techniques, and strategies that could potentially improve patient outcomes. The 25 studies selected for presentation at TCT® examine the safety and effectiveness of minimally invasive techniques, pharmaceuticals, technologies, and devices that demonstrate potential to treat or prevent cardiovascular disease. Late-breaking trials will be presented during the main sessions and highlighted during press conferences scheduled for Monday, October 28, Tuesday, October 29, and Wednesday, October 30.

Monday, October 28, 2024

EARLY TAVR: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement for Asymptomatic Severe Aortic Stenosis: Results of the EARLY TAVR Trial

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement for Asymptomatic Severe Aortic Stenosis: Results of the EARLY TAVR Trial EVOLVED: Early Intervention in Patients With Asymptomatic Severe Aortic Stenosis and Left Ventricular Myocardial Fibrosis

Early Intervention in Patients With Asymptomatic Severe Aortic Stenosis and Left Ventricular Myocardial Fibrosis TAVR UNLOAD: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement in Patients With Systolic Heart Failure and Moderate Aortic Stenosis

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement in Patients With Systolic Heart Failure and Moderate Aortic Stenosis DCB-BIF: Comparison of Noncompliant Balloon With Drug-Coated Balloon Angioplasty for Side Branch Stenosis After Provisional Stenting for Patients With True Coronary Bifurcation Lesions

Comparison of Noncompliant Balloon With Drug-Coated Balloon Angioplasty for Side Branch Stenosis After Provisional Stenting for Patients With True Coronary Bifurcation Lesions HELP PCI: Early Administration of Heparin at First Medical Contact Versus in the Cath Lab for STEMI Patients Undergoing Primary Percutaneous Coronary Intervention: A Multicenter, Randomized Trial

Early Administration of Heparin at First Medical Contact Versus in the Cath Lab for STEMI Patients Undergoing Primary Percutaneous Coronary Intervention: A Multicenter, Randomized Trial DRAMI: Randomized Comparison of Puncture Success Rate Between Distal Radial Access and Transradial Access in Patients With ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction

Randomized Comparison of Puncture Success Rate Between Distal Radial Access and Transradial Access in Patients With ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction INFINITY-SWEDEHEART Complex PCI: 1-Year and Landmark 6–12 Month Clinical Outcomes Among Patients With Complex Lesion Subsets Treated with DynamX Bioadaptor Compared to a Contemporary Drug Eluting Stent

1-Year and Landmark 6–12 Month Clinical Outcomes Among Patients With Complex Lesion Subsets Treated with DynamX Bioadaptor Compared to a Contemporary Drug Eluting Stent CONFIRM-2: Artificial Intelligence Enabled Quantitative CT Assessment of Atherosclerosis and Major Adverse Events: A Multi-Center International Registry

Tuesday, October 29, 2024

ECLIPSE: A Large-Scale, Randomized Trial of Orbital Atherectomy vs. Conventional Balloon Angioplasty in Severely Calcified Coronary Arteries Prior to DES Implantation

A Large-Scale, Randomized Trial of Orbital Atherectomy vs. Conventional Balloon Angioplasty in Severely Calcified Coronary Arteries Prior to DES Implantation CLEAR SYNERGY (OASIS 9): A 2x2 Factorial Randomized Controlled Trial of Colchicine Versus Placebo and Spironolactone Versus Placebo in Patients With Myocardial Infarction: Results of the Colchicine Factorial

A 2x2 Factorial Randomized Controlled Trial of Colchicine Versus Placebo and Spironolactone Versus Placebo in Patients With Myocardial Infarction: Results of the Colchicine Factorial PEERLESS: Large-Bore Mechanical Thrombectomy vs Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis for Treatment of Intermediate-Risk Pulmonary Embolism

Large-Bore Mechanical Thrombectomy vs Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis for Treatment of Intermediate-Risk Pulmonary Embolism SIRONA: Head-to-Head Comparison of Sirolimus- Versus Paclitaxel-Coated Balloon Angioplasty in the Femoropopliteal Artery

Head-to-Head Comparison of Sirolimus- Versus Paclitaxel-Coated Balloon Angioplasty in the Femoropopliteal Artery Co-STAR: Colchicine in Patients With Aortic Stenosis Undergoing Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: A Double-Blind Randomized Controlled Trial

Colchicine in Patients With Aortic Stenosis Undergoing Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: A Double-Blind Randomized Controlled Trial ACCESS TAVI: Randomized Comparison of Strategies for Vascular Access Closure After Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation

Randomized Comparison of Strategies for Vascular Access Closure After Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation PROTECTED TAVR: US Subgroup: Cerebral Embolic Protection in the US Cohort of the PROTECTED TAVR Randomized Trial

Cerebral Embolic Protection in the US Cohort of the PROTECTED TAVR Randomized Trial RHEIA/PARTNER Pooled Analysis in Women: Transcatheter vs. Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement in Women: A Pooled Analysis of the RHEIA and PARTNER 3 Trials

Transcatheter vs. Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement in Women: A Pooled Analysis of the RHEIA and PARTNER 3 Trials ALIGN-AR 2 Year: Two-Year Outcomes of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement With JenaValve Trilogy™ in High Surgical Risk Patients With Moderate-to-Severe or Severe Native Aortic Regurgitation

Wednesday, October 30, 2024

TRISCEND II: Randomized Comparison of Transcatheter Valve Replacement vs. Optimal Medical Therapy for Severe Tricuspid Regurgitation

Randomized Comparison of Transcatheter Valve Replacement vs. Optimal Medical Therapy for Severe Tricuspid Regurgitation FAVOR III Europe: Quantitative Flow Ratio or Fractional Flow Reserve for Guiding Coronary Revascularization

Quantitative Flow Ratio or Fractional Flow Reserve for Guiding Coronary Revascularization FLASH: Artificial Intelligence-Based Fully Automated Quantitative Coronary Angiography Versus Optical Coherence Tomography Guidance for Coronary Stent Implantation: A Multicenter, Randomized Controlled Non-Inferiority Trial

Artificial Intelligence-Based Fully Automated Quantitative Coronary Angiography Versus Optical Coherence Tomography Guidance for Coronary Stent Implantation: A Multicenter, Randomized Controlled Non-Inferiority Trial TARGET IV: International Multicenter Randomized Assessment of the Firehawk ® Rapamycin Eluting Coronary Stent System

International Multicenter Randomized Assessment of the Firehawk Rapamycin Eluting Coronary Stent System TARGET DAPT: Prospective, Multicenter, Open-Label, Randomized Controlled Trial of 3-Month Versus 12-Month Dual Antiplatelet Therapy After Implantation of the Biodegradable Polymer Firehawk ® Sirolimus-Eluting Coronary Stent

Prospective, Multicenter, Open-Label, Randomized Controlled Trial of 3-Month Versus 12-Month Dual Antiplatelet Therapy After Implantation of the Biodegradable Polymer Firehawk Sirolimus-Eluting Coronary Stent CLEAR-IE: Outcomes of Percutaneous Mechanical Aspiration in Right-Sided Infective Endocarditis: A Multicenter Registry

Outcomes of Percutaneous Mechanical Aspiration in Right-Sided Infective Endocarditis: A Multicenter Registry CLASP IID 2 Year RCT and Registry: Two-Year Outcomes of Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair for Degenerative Mitral Regurgitation

Two-Year Outcomes of Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair for Degenerative Mitral Regurgitation MATTERHORN: Atrial MR Subgroup Transcatheter Repair Versus Surgery in Atrial Mitral Regurgitation: Results From the MATTERHORN Trial

Media are invited to attend TCT® and can apply for media credentials at: https://tct2024.crfconferences.com/press-registration.

Receive updates on X at https://x.com/TCTConference and https://x.com/crfheart.

About CRF® and TCT®

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®) is a global leader in interventional cardiovascular medicine, driving innovation, spearheading groundbreaking research, and transforming education in the field. Through its relentless pursuit of excellence, CRF® not only accelerates medical breakthroughs but also equips healthcare professionals with the tools and knowledge necessary to enhance survival rates and elevate the quality of life for millions worldwide. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team.

Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics® (TCT®) is the annual scientific symposium of CRF® and the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Anchored in a legacy spanning over three decades, TCT® is a world-class educational experience featuring disruptive innovation, scientific breakthroughs, expert-led tutorials, hands-on training, and ample opportunities for networking and collaboration.

For more information, visit www.crf.org and www.tctconference.com.

###