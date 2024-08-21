Newswise — Canine soft tissue sarcomas are a locally invasive subcutaneous neoplasm in dogs. We have observed from many of our referred soft tissue sarcoma cases, the diagnosis is most commonly determined from histopathology following marginal tumor excision. Given the invasive nature of this tumor type, margins are often incomplete, which prompts referral.

You may find it surprising, but canine soft tissue sarcomas can frequently be diagnosed from fine-needle aspirates and cytologic assessments.

A pre-surgical cytologic diagnosis of soft tissue sarcoma can help better prepare for treatment(s). For example, having a cytologic diagnosis of soft tissue sarcoma, a surgeon will recognize that surgical margins need to be wider (to try to remove all local disease) than would be needed for removal of a lipoma or a different type of cancer.

Other treatment recommendations for soft tissues sarcomas (including radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and electrochemotherapy) are based on histopathologic grade, completeness of excision, and original tumor size and location.

Clinical Trials at Illinois

The oncology team at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital is actively recruiting dogs with measurable disease for two soft tissue sarcoma trials (Table 1). It is important to consider referral for trials before surgical treatment.

Investigational therapy Objective Incentive Metronomic dosing of chlorambucil Evaluate the effect on regulatory T cells and tumor vasculature $1000 Novel intra-tumoral therapy Evaluate biodistribution of alhydrogel (vehicle agent) when injected by different methods $2500 Table 1. Active trials for canine soft tissue sarcomas

Soft tissue sarcomas are being used as a model tumor in these trials; however, our findings are expected to be broadly applicable, meaning they may eventually inform treatment of other cancer types.

Patient enrollment includes a financial incentive applied to costs of other treatment(s) or monitoring.

