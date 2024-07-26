Newswise — Chulalongkorn University together with the Technopreneurship and Innovation Program (CUTIP), Graduate School Chula presented “The Second Chulalongkorn University President’s Distinguished Speakers” on July 19, 2024, from 5:30pm – 9:00pm at the 20th floor of Chaloem Rajakumari 60 Building (Chamchuri 10) Building with Prof. Dr. Wilert Puriwant, acting President of Chulalongkorn University delivering the opening remarks. The guest lecturer was Dr. Andrew Ng, Adjunct professor from Stanford University and a globally recognized leader in AI (Artificial Intelligence) founder of DeepLearning.Ai and General Partner at AI Fund and Co-Founder of Coursera. The topic of his speech was “Revolutionizing the Future: An Exclusive Talk with “Andrew Ng” on Opportunities and Business Preparedness.”

Serving as moderator was Asst. Prof. Dr. Kavin Asavanant, Director of the Techonopreneurship and Innovation Program (CUTIP) who is also an alumnus of Stanford University.

Dr. Andrew Ng’s talk covered AI advancements in the past decade, particularly during the years between 2010-2020 considered as the golden age of Large-Scale Supervised Learning while working at Google Brain, increasing the size of data and models that significantly improve performance. These models have been used in various applications that have altered the lives of many people from Spam Filtering to the development of Self-Driving Cars.

Dr. Andrew Ng also addressed the entering of a new era of “Generative AI” from 2020 onwards where these models can create a variety of new content such as language, images, sound, video and coding AI of this type has changed the way we work with humans, with the use of “Prompts” in natural language being essential.

Dr. Ng expressed his belief that AI can help reduce costs and create growth at the same time by knowledgeable workers will be the group most affected by Generative AI but AI will only replace some of the jobs. Examples of using Generative AI include asking and answering questions, helping to write articles and summarizing various tasks. Writing prompts with clear steps significantly increases the efficiency of GPT. In addition, AI plays an important role in upgrading various industries in Thailand, such as healthcare, tourism and agriculture, which can use AI to develop the country sustainably.

Chulalongkorn University has organized “Chulalongkorn University President’s Distinguished Speakers” event in order to disseminate knowledge as well as to inspire with world-class experts, promote the internationalization of Chulalongkorn University by creating a network of national and international cooperation as well as exchanging knowledge and expertise with speakers and attendees. This will help strengthen knowledge and skills in various areas and is therefore an important step for the University in becoming a center of learning and innovation while aiming to be an AI University.