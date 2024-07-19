Newswise — On July 10, 2024, the Embassy of Spain in Thailand hosted a ceremony to sign a cooperation agreement between the Cervantes Institute and the Faculty of Arts at Chulalongkorn University to establish Aula Cervantes, a subsidiary of the Cervantes Institute. The agreement was signed by Mr. Javier Galván, Director of the Cervantes Institute in Manila, Philippines, and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Suradech Chotiudompant, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Chulalongkorn University. The event was attended by numerous distinguished guests, including representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, delegates from Spanish-speaking countries in Thailand, and Spanish language faculty from both higher education and secondary levels. Additionally, on July 11, 2024, Mr. Javier Galván met with the Spanish language faculty to discuss the implementation plan.

The Cervantes Institute is a Spanish government agency dedicated to promoting the Spanish language and the culture of Spanish-speaking countries worldwide. Aula Cervantes is the first Institute and only branch of the Institute in Thailand. Negotiations to establish Aula Cervantes began more than five years ago, and it is expected to play a significant role in spreading the Spanish language and the culture of Spanish-speaking countries to a broader Thai audience.