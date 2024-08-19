Newswise — Throughout the 2021-2022 academic year, more than a quarter of students missed at least 10 percent of the school year, making them chronically absent. That is almost doubled compared to pre-pandemic rates.

According to new data collected by The Associated Press and Stanford University, nearly every state is dealing with chronic absenteeism years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mary DeRaedt is an assistant professor of counseling and human development, whose work also focuses on trauma, particularly with children and adolescents. Her work includes effective treatments for children and adolescents coping with trauma, anxiety, non-suicidal self-injury, depression, behavior disorders, and disordered eating. She can speak to mental health among K-12 students and how it impacts chronic absenteeism.

Doran Gresham is an assistant professor of special education and disability studies. He can address chronic absenteeism and the impact it has on a student's education.

Jennifer Walsh is a clinical assistant professor in the GW School of Nursing and primarily teaches pediatrics and health assessment, while also teaching various labs and clinicals.

Adriana Glenn is an assistant professor in the GW School of Nursing. As a former school nurse she can discuss chronic absenteeism and the post-pandemic effects.



