Newswise — You wouldn’t be blamed for thinking that Christmas and July don’t go together well. Especially in Hackensack, New Jersey where Christmas is in part associated with ice cold snow, cozy hot chocolate and heavy traffic on Route 17 near the Garden State Plaza. However, for the pediatric patients at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital, Christmas truly does come twice a year.

The New Jersey Police Honor Legion (NJHL) returned to the Hackensack University Medical Center campus last week to deliver an early Christmas for the children. The Child Life team was there to accept the gifts. It has been nearly two decades since the Legion began bringing joy to the hospital's youngest patients. Former NJHL executive board member, Timothy Sullivan, established the celebration.

Mr. Sullivan, who served in the Wood-Ridge Fire Department for nearly 50 years, was a first responder on September 11, 2001. While receiving cancer care at HUMC, he saw children undergoing similar treatment. Christmas in July was born out of that experience. .

Sadly, Timothy passed away in 2022. However, his legacy lives on through this joyous event.

This year again, the NJHL collected hundreds of gifts for our pediatric patients. From board games and Barbie dolls, to toy cars and craft kits, there was something for all children. After collecting all of the donations outside the HTP, the HUMC Child Life team transported all of the gifts to the Boscamp Solarium where a party and Santa Claus waited.

One step inside the Solarium and you may have thought, if only for a moment, that it was December. Red and green streamers adorned the ceiling and a tall, red seat sat in the corner of the room, eager to host its jolly guest. Carols and classics hummed through the speakers. The Child Life team worked quickly to put the finishing touches on this festive display, all the while putting together an impressive exhibit of gifts.

Once the party began, children who were able to attend chose a gift, met Mr. Claus and decorated a Christmas ornament of their choice. Primo, a therapy dog, was also on hand to provide some fluffy company. The Child Life team ordered pizza and provided drinks and snacks.

"This day is about bringing joy and a little bit of normalcy to kids who can really use some cheer,” said Senior Child Life Specialist Marissa Samaan. “For years, the NJ Honor Legion and Child Life Department has collaborated to make sure every child in the Children's Hospital has a gift that makes them feel special."