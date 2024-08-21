Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (Aug. 21, 2024) - The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) proudly announces Dr. Channarayapatna R. Sridhara as the 2024 Ernest Johnson Outstanding Educator Award recipient for his remarkable contributions to NM and EDX medicine education.

“It is a great honor to be considered for and receive this award that is presented in the name of Dr. Johnson, one of our greatest teachers,” says Dr. Sridhara. “He was a role model for so many of us with his knowledge of EDX and his wit. It is very fulfilling to receive this recognition for teaching.”

Dr. Sridhara began with faculty academic appointments at Temple University Hospital and Temple University Medical School in 1978. He is the professor in the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at the Sidney Kimmel Medical School, Thomas Jefferson University. He also serves as director of the MossRehab Electrodiagnostic Center and director of the graduate and undergraduate medical education at MossRehab.

Having published several articles and chapters on EDX and lectured widely in this field, Dr. Sridhara is highly recognized in the community. He has been acknowledged for his excellence in teaching by his peers and was named “Top Doc” by Philadelphia Magazine. Most recently, he received the 2023 Dean’s Award for Excellence in Education at Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Jefferson University.

Dr. Sridhara will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting Oct. 15-18, 2024, in Savannah, Georgia.

About AANEM: Based in Rochester, MN, AANEM is the premier membership association dedicated to the advancement of NM and EDX medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders. For more information about AANEM, visit aanem.org or Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

###