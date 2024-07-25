Newswise — Certest Biotec, is a Spanish an innovative and technology-based company founded in 2002 that has always relied on research and development of new products, as well as exploration of new market niches and opportunities, for its growth.

We are organized in four business divisions, including Raw Materials, Immunodiagnostics (Rapid Tests, Turbidimetry, and CLIA), Molecular Biology under the VIASURE by Certest brand, and Pharma.

Certest Pharma is specialized in advanced lipid nanoparticle technology, focusing on the development of effective and targeted LNPs for next-generation medicines. Its

technology includes top-performing proprietary ionizable lipids and optimized LNP formulations with excellent performance in vivo.

Additionally, the expertise of our highly qualified personnel, currently numbering over 300 employees, is at the disposal of our customers, offering development and

manufacturing services to produce their own materials.

Nearly 20 years taking part in ADLM

Our uninterrupted participation in ADLM exhibition (formerly known as the AACC Clinical Lab Expo) dates to 2005. Since then, our participation in the event has not

stopped growing in terms of exhibition meters, number of visitors and number of staff.

For Certest, ADLM has become an essential exhibition. It is a great opportunity for us to meet the US market face to face and to present the latest advances and

developments in diagnostics to our customers and distributors.

That's why in 2024’s edition we couldn't miss our appointment at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.

Our latest news, presented at ADLM

Among the news we will be presenting in 2024’s edition is the CARBAS test we are developing at the moment. A multiplex immunochromatographic professional IVD

test for the detection of five common carbapenemases.

Besides this we’ll be presenting our NGS (next generation sequencing) new project, available in RUO version.

We will be happy to give you more information about this and the rest of our products at booth 1646.