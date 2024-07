Newswise — Chulalongkorn University’s Centre for Buddhist Studies (CUBS), the Institute of Thai Studies, has partnered with leading universities in the field of Buddhist studies across Asia to establish the “Asian Association for Buddhist Studies (AABS)”. The founding committee members include the Chulalongkorn University’s Centre for Buddhist Studies (CUBS); the International Buddhist Studies College, Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University; the College of Religious Studies, Mahidol University; the Buddhist Culture Research Institute, Dongguk University, South Korea; the Graduate Institute of Religious Studies, Fu Guang University, Taiwan; the Center of Buddhist Studies, University of Hong Kong; the University of Sri Jayevardenepura, Sri Lanka; and the Postgraduate Institute of Pali and Buddhist Studies, University of Kelaniya, Sri Lanka.

The AABS aims to foster international academic cooperation in Buddhist studies and serve as a platform for the exchange and dissemination of Buddhist knowledge in all its dimensions. The association has plans to publish Buddhist research in prestigious academic journals and organize worldwide academic conferences, events, talks, and lectures. Asst. Prof. Dr. Prapod Assavavirulhakarn, former Dean of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Arts, served as the association’s first president.

For more information about the Asian Buddhist Studies Association, please visit www.asia. https://www.facebook.com/ThaiStudiesCU