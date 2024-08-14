Newswise — Excitement buzzed through the halls of the newly minted Centennial Village on Monday as the first residents of the new housing complex arrived for move-in.

The University of Miami ushered in a new era of on-campus living as the first phase of the student housing complex opened its doors, marking a significant milestone in the University’s ongoing commitment to enhancing student living and community engagement.

“Centennial Village was intentionally designed to provide a welcoming and supportive atmosphere for first-year residential students,” said Patricia A. Whitely, senior vice president for student affairs and alumni engagement.

“We welcomed 881 first-year students to Ibis and Coral Residential Colleges this week and are looking forward to opening the second phase of Centennial Village, in Fall 2026. Our Housing Facilities Strategic Plan continues to focus on providing exemplary on-campus housing opportunities to foster a supportive living and learning environment for our students.”

The new village, with its impressive total square footage of 319,083, boasts beautiful views of the Coral Gables Campus and showcases a blend of modern residential facilities and vibrant communal living, setting a new standard for campus housing.

As Kayla Hearon unboxed her belongings inside Ibis Residential College, she marveled at her new digs.

“I love my room, I'm obsessed with my view, and the whole building is beautiful. I am super excited,” Hearon said. She was among the first students to arrive at Centennial Village on Monday morning.

“Ever since I can remember, ‘It's all about the U’ has been ingrained in my brain,” said Hearon, a first-year student from Miramar.

Her parents, Michael and Tonia, beamed with pride as they helped Hearon decorate her space while donning their best orange and green University of Miami apparel. Michael Hearon, who earned a bachelor’s degree from the University in 1997, felt like Kayla’s arrival was a full-circle moment. Michael lived in Hecht Residential College, previously on the site where Centennial Village now stands, 30 years ago as a student.

“I cannot be more excited for her. She just doesn't realize how much she has ahead of her and how great it is to be here. It's funny how life comes full circle—I lived on this ground when I lived in Hecht on the ninth floor while I was going here,” Michael Hearon said. “I’m just proud to be an alum, and now proud to be a parent,” he added.

Bryce Beck, a first-year student from Athens, Georgia, throws up the "U" at his new desk in Centennial Village. Photo: Jenny Hudak/University of Miami

First-year student Bryce Beck loaded all his belongings into the trunk of his car and drove south for 11 hours to arrive from Athens, Georgia. Beck, who plans on studying supply chain analytics and real estate, was thrilled to be among the first students living in Centennial Village.

“When I opened my housing portal and saw that I got [placed in] Centennial, I was so excited,” Beck said. The new student did not travel light and was surprised to see the new space accommodate all of his clothes.

“The room is a lot bigger than I thought it was going to be. I really did not think my stuff was going to fit because I brought all of my closet with me. I didn't have trouble at all fitting anything,” he said.

Both the Coral and Ibis buildings feature a diverse range of living arrangements, including a mix of single rooms and double rooms, spread across their respective floors. Each tower is thoughtfully designed with a variety of amenities like centrally located private bathrooms, shared resident lounges, meditation rooms, and collaborative academic spaces that are strategically placed to enhance the daily living experience and promote community-building opportunities.

Paige Anatol, a junior studying psychology, spent the day welcoming new students to Centennial Village as a resident assistant (RA). As an RA, Anatol and her peers will provide support to first-year students living in Centennial Village. Each floor of Centennial Village will house one RA.

“It's really a great experience to know that we're part of the start of something really big with the beginning of new modern housing at UMiami. [My focus is] building more community and making more connections. I've already met so many wonderful people,” Anatol said.

Ava Caban and Graciela Hale, first-year students from New York and San Francisco respectively, placed framed photos of their friends and family from home along the walls of their shared unit as their parents assembled additional furniture. The pair met through social media before deciding to live together in Centennial Village.

From left, Ava Caban and Graciela Hale unpack their belongings in their new Centennial Village room. Photo: Jenny Hudak/University of Miami

Despite being far from home, the two students are focused on their future at the U.

“I'm looking forward to meeting new people and going to classes and making friends,” Hale shared.

An elevated dining experience is also a highlight of the new housing complex, with a 40,000 square foot dining hall spanning two floors between the two new buildings. The expansive facility is designed to accommodate a large number of students and includes three elevated public terrace areas, two of which are dedicated to dining. The dining hall’s design emphasizes a vibrant and communal atmosphere, fostering connections among the new students.

In addition to the residential and dining spaces, Centennial Village also features dedicated faculty apartments for live-in residential faculty members. The ground level of each tower houses a suite of Housing and Residential Life office spaces, including conference rooms, staff offices, and coworking areas.

“Seeing the new facility come to life today with our first-year students calling Centennial Village home is a humbling moment for our team. We’re grateful for the role we’ve played in welcoming our new ’Canes and are excited about progressing with the second phase,” said Jessica Brumley, vice president of the Department of Facilities Operations and Planning.

The second phase of Centennial Village is underway with the closing and demolition of the remaining Stanford Residential College. The final additions to Centennial Village, buildings 3, 4, and 5 will add another 1,145 beds, for a total of 2,025 beds for first-year residential students.

Phase 2 is expected to open in August 2026.

News@theU