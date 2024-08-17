Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Aug. 17, 2024) -- Cedars-Sinai has galvanized its commitment to helping historically marginalized communities, allocating $27 million in grants to support programs providing housing stability, food security, accessible care and health equity across the Los Angeles region.

The medical center’s community benefit priorities for the fiscal year that ended June 30 reflect its deep commitment to the health and well-being of all Angelenos.

A $1.35 million grant to the Center for Care Innovations will bring together a cohort of street medicine teams, community clinics and housing providers to design and pilot interventions that meet the immediate medical needs of people experiencing homelessness, while connecting them with ongoing health and housing resources.

The medical center also awarded $750,000 to The People Concern and Homeless Outreach Program Integrated Care System (HOPICS). They will pilot an innovative housing acquisition strategy—a cost-effective approach to making units quickly available for people experiencing homelessness so they can move from shelters to long-term housing.

These community investments come at a critical time for the Los Angeles region, where, after five years of increases, the most recent homeless count showed a slight decrease across the county.

“The crisis of homelessness has been decades in the making, but we are heartened by collective efforts to turn the tide in Los Angeles,” said Erin Jackson-Ward, DrPH, executive director of Grantmaking and Social Impact for Cedars-Sinai.

“Joining forces with nonprofits in this region bolsters our mission to be change-makers through healthcare and community outreach.”

Cedars-Sinai also granted $450,000 to True Colors United to launch a project developed by a group of youth leaders who have experienced homelessness in Los Angeles. This initiative focuses on LGBTQIA+ young people and youth of color. The project will identify opportunities to prevent and respond to youth homelessness, while training a network of young people to advocate for local housing solutions in their neighborhoods.

Eradicating food insecurity also remains a focus of Cedars-Sinai’s giving. A $100,000 grant to the nonprofit Food Forward will strengthen a network of more than 250 organizations at 300 fresh produce distribution sites across the county. The partnership will help ensure Angelenos have a healthy and adequate food supply.

This year, the medical center’s Black Birth Equity grantmaking initiative included a $750,000 grant to the LA Partnership for Early Childhood Investment. The funding will establish a Doula Hub infrastructure to train and reimburse doulas hired to support women during childbirth—an effort that will bolster public-private momentum around connecting people with birth workers.

Additionally, Cedars-Sinai is helping to implement trauma screening and care practices through $100,000 in funding to the nonprofit ONEgeneration’s Grandparents As Parents (GAP) program. GAP addresses the barriers and challenges faced by grandparents working to gain guardianship of their grandchildren to avoid foster home placement.

“Cedars-Sinai is fortunate to have the financial resources to provide assistance and forge stronger relationships with hundreds of local nonprofits,” said Thomas M. Priselac, president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai. “Our goal has always been to bring greater visibility to outstanding causes and their impactful work.”

Read more on the Newsroom: Cedars-Sinai Health System Generates Broad Economic Impact