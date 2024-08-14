Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Aug. 14, 2024) -- Spine neurosurgeon Alexander Tuchman, MD, who specializes in treating adult spinal deformities, has been selected as co-director of the Cedars-Sinai Spine Center. He joins center co-leader David Skaggs, MD, executive vice chair of Orthopaedics at Cedars-Sinai and director of Pediatric Orthopaedics for Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s.

“I am excited to have Dr. Tuchman as a partner in elevating and building the Cedars-Sinai Spine Center,” Skaggs said. “I have enjoyed partnering with Dr. Tuchman in research, educating the next generation of spine surgeons, and in the operating room. It takes a comprehensive team including both neurosurgical and orthopedic spine expertise to build on our foundation of leading-edge research while at the same time providing the highest-quality clinical care.”

Tuchman, an assistant professor of Neurosurgery at Cedars-Sinai, attended medical school at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and completed his neurosurgery fellowship at the University of Southern California. Before joining Cedars-Sinai in 2018, Tuchman also completed a spine deformity fellowship at Columbia University Medical Center in New York.

It was during his residency that Tuchman discovered the complexity, challenges and rewards of providing adult spinal care, and he did extra training in treatment of spinal malalignments and deformities such as scoliosis, sagittal plane deformities and flat back syndrome.

“These surgeries have impressive impacts on people’s quality of life,” Tuchman said. “The spine is the center connection point for your extremities and brain, and anytime there's a structural issue, it can cause devastating consequences. With reconstructive spine surgery, we can often restore function and relieve pain, taking someone who is basically homebound, or even bedridden, and getting them back out into the world.”

Tuchman also conducts research focused on outcomes for spine surgery patients, and treats adult patients with rare spinal conditions such as achondroplasia, a genetic condition that truncates the growth of the arms and legs and is the most common form of short-limbed dwarfism.

He said proper selection of spine patients—and treatments—is paramount. An open dialog between the patient and the surgeon is essential so that the patient feels comfortable expressing their wants and needs and the surgeon can adapt a treatment plan to address those things.

“One of the biggest challenges for a spine surgeon is determining whether we can genuinely help,” Tuchman said. “If a patient’s spine problem is not going to respond well to spine surgery, then that person shouldn't have spine surgery, and if a spinal malalignment isn’t affecting the patient’s quality of life, perhaps it does not need to be treated.”

Keith L. Black, MD, chair of the Department of Neurosurgery and the Ruth and Lawrence Harvey Chair in Neuroscience at Cedars-Sinai, said that the robust resources of Cedars-Sinai and Cedars-Sinai Spine Center also are key factors in quality care.

“Spine surgery is a team sport and we have internists, cardiologists, physical and occupational therapists, anesthesiologists, surgical technicians, pain specialists, hospitalists, and top-notch nurses working with our surgeons to care for hundreds of spine surgery patients each month,” Black said. “Dr. Tuchman taking the reins as co-leader means continued excellence for the team and the best possible outcomes for our spine patients.”

