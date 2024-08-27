Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Aug. 27, 2024) -- Nirdesh K. Gupta, PhD, has been named the new managing partner of the Cedars-Sinai Intellectual Property Company (CSIP Co.). The new role recognizes Gupta’s expanded scope of management responsibilities over Cedars-Sinai’s technology transfer, venture building, investments and other intellectual property-related initiatives at CSIP Co.

As the managing partner at CSIP Co., Gupta will oversee the growth and co-development of healthcare and life sciences innovations and investments. He will focus on creation of new ventures and building early-stage relationships with technology companies and guiding them through the commercialization process.

In his role leading Technology Ventures Seed and Equity Investments, Gupta was pivotal in the creation of several Cedars-Sinai spinoffs and led equity investments in over 20 companies, achieving multiple successful exits. Under his leadership, the enterprise secured more than 1,200 patents covering a wide range of medical technologies at Cedars-Sinai. Additionally, more than 100 licenses were executed, and over 60 technologies were developed, leading to successful co-development and product launches. These efforts collectively generated over $1 billion in income. Commercializing scientific and medical innovation provides crucial support for Cedars-Sinai’s research initiatives and charitable mission. With his demonstrated ability to scale and bring new inventions to market, Gupta will continue to carry out Cedars-Sinai’s mission.

“We congratulate Dr. Gupta on his well-deserved appointment,” said James Laur, JD, chief executive of Intellectual Property and Health Ventures and co-founder of the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator. “Dr. Gupta’s exceptional operational leadership has led our Technology Venture enterprise to become a uniquely successful program consistently ranked nationally among the top 10 programs.”

Since joining Cedars-Sinai in 2012, Gupta has provided leadership to Cedars-Sinai Technology Ventures, the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator, and Business Units and Commercial Enterprises at Cedars-Sinai, such as Coronet Ventures (Singapore), 3rd Street Diagnostics, the Medically Associated Science and Technology (MAST) program, Quantitative Diagnostic Software Group (QUAD) and Cedars-Sinai Biomanufacturing Center. Gupta has played an integral and strategic role in developing an international network of academic, industry and venture partners with deep relationships in Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

“I am thrilled to take on this new role and contribute to the ambitious plans of the Cedars-Sinai Intellectual Property Company,” Gupta said. “I look forward to collaborating with faculty and institutional leadership to support the growth and optimization of existing programs, expanding our initiatives and driving innovation to new heights as we optimize healthcare and improve the quality of life for patients at Cedars-Sinai.”

Prior to joining Cedars-Sinai, Gupta was the director of research and development at California State University, Los Angeles. He was a nominated member of the Business Advisory Council of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) and has served on its Innovation and Competitiveness Task Force.

Gupta holds a PhD in medicinal and biological chemistry and a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy.

Read more on the Cedars-Sinai Blog: Virtual Reality and the Brain-Body Connection