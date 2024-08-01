Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Aug. 1, 2024) -- The Cedars-Sinai Accelerator program will greet its 10th accelerator class, featuring 10 innovative health-tech startup companies from the United States and around the globe.

During the three-month program, participating companies will have the opportunity to network and seek mentorship from more than 300 clinicians, executives and resources across Cedars-Sinai.

Participants will receive personalized guidance, support and exposure to a vast network of healthcare entrepreneurs, investors and advisers to help navigate the companies’ healthcare solutions to the next level.

“We are excited to welcome the teams from the 10 companies in our next cohort of the accelerator. Each group is bringing technology solutions that have the potential to help us deliver healthcare to our patients in a more efficient and cost-effective manner,” said James Laur, JD, chief executive, Intellectual Property and Health Ventures, and co-founder of Cedars-Sinai Accelerator.

Companies in the accelerator’s 10th class are working on various innovative technology-driven healthcare solutions, including software that detects heart disease early, a program that mines data to improve or predict health outcomes, and monitoring devices that provide real-time feedback remotely to promote telehealth.

Women’s and maternal health is the focus of several companies in the incoming class, such as artificial intelligence-powered strategies to reduce maternal mortality rates and meaningful solutions for chronic conditions like endometriosis.

Each participating company will receive an investment of $100,000 to bolster its product growth and vision.

At the end of the three-month program, as part of Cedars-Sinai’s Demo Day, entrepreneurs will present their products and share their progress at the HLTH Event 2024 conference in Las Vegas to an audience of potential investors, startups, government and healthcare policymakers, health-tech consumers and journalists.

"Building a successful company in the healthcare industry requires more than just a great idea; it demands an understanding of the complexities of healthcare,” said Nirdesh K. Gupta, PhD, managing partner of Cedars-Sinai Intellectual Property Company. “Each accelerator class brings new opportunities for the Cedars-Sinai community to make a difference. We are excited to continue our mission of transforming healthcare and research in Los Angeles and beyond.”

The 10th Cedars-Sinai Accelerator class includes:

Elaborate offers software to automate clinical administrative tasks and deliver patient-friendly lab results. The company aims to reduce healthcare providers' in-basket time and improve patients' understanding of their health data.

Fraiya creates AI-powered tools for pregnancy ultrasound that improve medical diagnoses, empower healthcare professionals and enhance patient care.

HealthPlus.ai’s solution, PERISCOPE, is an AI-based decision-support tool that accurately predicts infection risks using existing electronic health record data. The Netherlands-based company aims to facilitate early medical intervention and reduce unnecessary hospital stays.

HERA Biotech is a Texas-based company that aims to harness biotechnology to address unmet needs in women’s health, specifically reproductive medicine. The company’s initial solution is to commercialize MetriDx, a novel, nonsurgical test that provides definitive diagnosis and staging of endometriosis.

iCardio.ai develops AI-based software to analyze echocardiograms and produce cardiologist reports. It recognizes multiple pathologies and identifies at-risk patients, increases visibility into abnormalities, and increases the accuracy of a diagnosis.

Kinexcs, a Singapore-based company, offers KIMIA Recover, a postsurgical monitoring device that allows remote monitoring of joint conditions and provides live feedback to patients on a regular basis.

Momentum Health from Canada is a digital health application that leverages 3D imaging and artificial intelligence to screen for scoliosis and monitor its progression remotely.

Neu Health, a London-based company, provides a smartphone-based platform and patient program designed to monitor and manage symptoms of Parkinson's disease and dementia. It uses AI and machine learning to predict clinical outcomes and optimize care.

NOMA AI, a Pittsburgh-based company, is a clinical decision-support platform that aims to identify maternal hemorrhage risk earlier and more accurately.

Pulse Charter Connect is a Chicago-based company that provides a digital platform to optimize and automate coordination and logistics processes for organ transport.

Read more on the Cedars-Sinai Blog: Cedars-Sinai Introduces Dutch Health-Tech Startups to US Markets