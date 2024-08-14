Newswise — Quote from Monica Woll Rosen, M.D., Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at University of Michigan Health

"Providers have always been able to use lidocaine for IUD procedures, but the new guidelines say there might be benefit to using this. However, this guideline may not change many practitioners routines with respect to how they place IUDs. Some offer lidocaine in the form of a paracervical block already in hopes that it will reduce pain, and others think that poking the cervix to numb it may cause more pain than just placing the IUD itself without these extra injections. Unless the CDC were to say that there is a strong benefit to using lidocaine, I don't think this new guideline will create a cultural shift in how IUDs are administered."

