An expert from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health is available for interviews around the new CDC report Walking for Leisure and Transportation Among Adults: United States, 2022, released today, July 31, 2024.

Shima Hamidi, PhD, is a Bloomberg Assistant Professor of American Health in Environmental Challenges in the Department of Environmental Health and Engineering at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She is a transportation planner and a smart growth advocate who has published extensively on walkability, non-motorized transportation, public transit, housing and transportation affordability, public health, life expectancy, upward mobility, and traffic safety.

She is the lead author of the report “A National Investigation on the Impacts of Lane Width on Traffic Safety: Narrowing Travel Lanes as an Opportunity to Promote Biking and Pedestrian Facilities Within the Existing Roadway Infrastructure,” a research project of the Bloomberg American Health Initiative. She is also the director of the Center for Climate-Smart Transportation at Johns Hopkins. She has written two books and published more than 40 journal articles on urban form and its impacts on individuals’ economic mobility, walking and physical activity, obesity and associated chronic diseases, emergence of food deserts, traffic safety, air quality, and overall life expectancy.

Additional resources: