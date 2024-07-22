As New Jersey braces for more stormy weather, the state's poison control center warns residents about the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning from the portable generators many use during power outages.

Bruce Ruck, managing director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, emphasizes the danger: "Carbon monoxide poisoning is one of the hidden hazards that worry us at the poison control center during and after storms. Carbon monoxide is a deadly gas, and people and pets are often accidentally exposed to it when fuel-powered generators are used in unsafe places. Since carbon monoxide gives no warning, it's important you regularly test your home carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they're working."

Key points to remember:

Only use generators outdoors, at least 20 feet from homes. Never use fuel-powered equipment indoors, including basements, garages or enclosed spaces. Install working carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home, especially near sleeping areas. Recognize carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms: headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. If you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning, immediately move to fresh air and call the New Jersey Poison Control Center at 800-222-1222.

Carbon monoxide poisoning can be mistaken for common illnesses like colds, flu or COVID-19. If symptoms improve when you go outside, consider carbon monoxide poisoning a possibility.

Safety Measures:

Never ignore carbon monoxide detector alarms.

Avoid idling cars in garages, even with the garage door open.

When charging devices in your car, ensure the vehicle is entirely outside, with the exhaust facing away from buildings.

If you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning:

If someone is unconscious or unresponsive, call 9-1-1 immediately. Evacuate the area; don't waste time opening windows. Contact your local fire department or energy provider. Call the New Jersey Poison Control Center for medical advice.

Remember, carbon monoxide is undetectable without proper equipment. Regular maintenance of carbon monoxide detectors and proper use of fuel-powered devices are crucial for preventing this silent threat.

For 24/7 assistance, call the New Jersey Poison Control Center at 800-222-1222 or chat online. In emergencies involving unconsciousness, breathing difficulties or seizures,