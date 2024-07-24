Cancer survivors and doctors show their Olympic mettle

Sylvester experts examine athletics and resilience as the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games begin

MIAMI, FLA. (July 22, 2024) – Cancer affects the world’s top athletes, forcing some Olympians to compete against disease. Athletes in Paris who’ve contended with cancer include American cross-country skier Kikkan Randall and Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot, among others. Three experts at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University Miami Health System, explain what it takes to become a peak performer and conquer cancer. The games begin July 26.

>>>

LaShae Rolle is a 27-year-old UM Miller School of Medicine doctoral student and powerlifter who has competed in Olympic prequalifying tournaments in basketball. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in February and underwent a single mastectomy at Sylvester. While not an Olympian, she powers through chemotherapy by pumping iron and aspiring to compete internationally. She shares her story on Instagram.

“It’s about you competing against you. Your body can do amazing things, so an athlete pushes through, it’s how you complete. Athletes have an upper hand over the general cancer population because they have that kind of mentality. Athletes learned how to push past pain and discomfort before cancer, so you use those skills to push through. Exercise is my form of medicine,” Rolle said.

She added:

Athletes with cancer have good and bad days, so they rely on grit and discipline.

Exercise gives a measure of control during a difficult time in life.

Athletes undergoing treatment face the mental challenge of maintaining peak performance.

She plans to specialize in cancer prevention after she graduates with a doctoral degree.

>>>

Docs and jocks seemingly have little in common, but Ricardo Komotar, M.D., a neurosurgeon and co-director of the Sylvester Brain Tumor Institute, says both endeavors involve rigorous preparation, competition and determination. A former college baseball player, he sees parallels between cancer survivors, physicians and athletes striving for optimal performance.

“Battling cancer requires a level of performance like an Olympian. Survivors use the same skills as athletes – discipline and regimen – to overcome cancer,” Komotar said.

He added:

Cancer patients commit to recovery as an all-encompassing 24/7 task.

Healing from disease requires physical fitness, healthy diet, good sleep and right attitude.

Beating cancer requires a dedicated team of support professionals, just like Olympians.

Like athletes, physicians – and surgeons in particular – must optimize performance given the life and death nature of the work.

>>>

Physical fitness is a big part of Sylvester’s comprehensive approach to cancer survivorship, said Paola Rossi, M.D., clinical program director of lifestyle medicine at Sylvester. The Believe in You program trains cancer survivors to participate in long-distance cycling, walking and running at the annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge event in Miami.

“We treat the whole body, not just the cancer, with a holistic approach to physical, psychological and spiritual fitness. We support all aspects of life for long-term survivorship; it’s unique here and we do this really well,” Rossi said.

She added:

Survivors who exercise regularly have a lower chance of cancer recurrence.

Healthy lifestyles have co-benefits, including improved cardiovascular health.

Good diet, sleep and exercise habits help reduce fatigue, depression and anxiety.

Signups for Dolphins Cancer Challenge and Believe in You begin Aug. 5; training begins Sept. 28. The event is scheduled for Feb. 25, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium.

DCC is the biggest fundraiser in the NFL and directly benefits Sylvester cancer research.

