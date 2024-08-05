Newswise — NEW YORK – August 5, 2024 – As the leading nonprofit organization committed to revolutionizing cancer treatment by leveraging our immune system’s potential, the Cancer Research Institute (CRI) provides financial support for both laboratory and clinical research in the fields of immunology and tumor immunology, the latter of which CRI’s visionary backing has played a crucial role in pioneering and nurturing.

These endeavors continue to deepen our comprehension of the relationship between cancer and the immune system, leading to advancements in cancer therapy and opening new avenues for further research in the field.

CRI's holistic approach to funding spans the entire spectrum of cancer immunotherapy research, from foundational science to clinical application. By supporting scientists at every stage of discovery, CRI ensures that innovative ideas progress from the laboratory to patient care. This includes facilitating preclinical and translational research, bridging the gap between lab discoveries and clinical trials, and providing essential resources for the evaluation of new treatments.

CRI awarded $22,765,861 in research grants and fellowships in the 2024 fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. In total, CRI distributed 64 awards that will advance cancer immunology research at 42 institutions in seven countries.

“These grants empower leading researchers worldwide to drive innovative discoveries and accelerate progress in the fight against cancer, reflecting our commitment to fostering groundbreaking science and improving patient outcomes everywhere,” said Dr. Jill O'Donnell-Tormey, CEO and Director of Scientific Affairs at CRI.

Through our steadfast dedication to fundamental research on the immune system, CRI continues to advance our understanding of cancer’s immunological vulnerabilities, as well as pursue initiatives with the potential to improve patient outcomes through therapeutic interventions grounded in immunological principles.

About the Cancer Research Institute

The Cancer Research Institute (CRI), established in 1953, is the preeminent U.S. nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to saving more lives by fueling the discovery and development of powerful immunotherapies for all cancers. Guided by a world-renowned Scientific Advisory Council that includes four Nobel laureates and 33 members of the National Academy of Sciences, CRI has invested over half a billion dollars in support of research conducted by immunologists and tumor immunologists at the world’s leading medical centers and universities and has contributed to many of the key scientific advances that demonstrate the potential for immunotherapy to change the face of cancer treatment. To learn more, go to cancerresearch.org.