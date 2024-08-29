Newswise — Cal State Fullerton earned the No. 16 spot out of 201 colleges on Washington Monthly’s 2024 list of America’s Best Bang for the Buck Colleges: West, moving up from No. 19 on the 2023 list.

Washington Monthly ranks 1,500 United States schools by region, annually, to help students attain valuable degrees at affordable prices. The list aims to highlight schools that help students earn reasonably-priced degrees and get economically ahead in life.

The California State University system often stands out on this regional list. Thirteen of the top 20 universities in the West are from the CSU system.

In its rankings, Washington Monthly weighs three categories: social mobility, research, and community and national service. The weight of social mobility doubles in its Best Bang for the Buck rankings.

