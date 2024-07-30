Newswise — CSUF Hires its First Executive Director for Black Student Academic Success

As Cal State Fullerton's inaugural executive director for Black Student Academic Success, Patience D. Bryant’s role is to ensure Black students have appropriate resources and support from the moment they start classes at the university until they graduate.

This summer, Bryant launched the university's effort for providing an integrated and culturally relevant approach to Black student academic success. For this comprehensive effort, Bryant is engaging with students, alumni, faculty, staff, university programs and units.

“The university must actively work toward eliminating anti-Blackness and put resources behind programming and initiatives centered on Black student success, and focus on the recruitment, hiring and retention of Black faculty and staff,” Bryant said. “Building meaningful partnerships and removing silos contributes to supporting the whole student.”

Bryant will also help determine how a $250,000 CSUF grant from the California State University system can expand pathways for first-year Black students, support inclusive curriculum, and reinforce equitable searches for Black tenure-track faculty. There are plans to include creating a Black Student Academic Success website to give students and families easy access to information, support services and academic resources.

Bryant aims to partner across campus divisions, colleges and departments to promote cultural awareness and inclusion; address barriers; and boost Black student recruitment, retention and degree completion. Bryant says that students greatly benefit from Black faculty and staff role models.

“Black students need to see themselves on campus and know that they are not going at this alone. It’s important that all students feel wanted and appreciated by the institution and experience this free from discrimination,” said Bryant, who earned a doctorate in conflict analysis and resolution from Nova Southeastern University in Florida.

Bryant can be reached for an interview at [email protected] and (657) 278-5672.

