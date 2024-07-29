Newswise — BYG4lab Group, a global leader in data management solutions for laboratories, healthcare organizations and a partner with Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) and In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) vendors, is pleased to announce that Tim Bickley has joined the company as Vice President (VP) Sales for the US market. Alongside this appointment, the company has opened its US subsidiary BYG4lab, Inc. based in Chicago. This key executive appointment and expansion marks a significant milestone to introduce the company’s innovative laboratory solutions to the US.

BYG4lab is a global software company specializing in clinical laboratory and diagnostic data management solutions. The company has more than 4,500 user laboratories across the globe, with solutions translated into 11 languages. It offers one-stop-shop “instrument neutral” solutions covering all central lab disciplines, microbiology, point-of-care management, method validation and quality management, epidemiology and infection control.

Anticipating key industry trends, BYG4lab’s solutions provide a disruptive and highly cost effective way to address the challenges posed by staffing shortages, increasing lab efficiency needs, and the ever more demanding regulatory environment.

Cyril Verhille, CEO for BYG4lab, said: “The US is the world’s largest market for data management software for diagnostic labs and more broadly, healthcare organizations. Tim's appointment marks an exciting milestone for BYG4lab as we enter this dynamic market with the opening of our US subsidiary. With his leadership and extensive experience as a seasoned medical technologist, we're poised to expand our customer base and introduce our state-of-the-art laboratory software solutions. Leveraging our global capabilities and decades of R&D, we’re committed to setting advanced standards for quality and patient care, delivering substantial value to patients, diagnostics laboratories, and partners across the US.”

Tim Bickley, MLS(ASCP), MBA, CPHIMS – VP Sales US for BYG4lab, Inc. added: “I’m delighted to be joining the highly experienced BYG4lab management team to lead the launch of the next generation of software solutions for clinical laboratories and diagnostics into the US market. BYG4lab® solutions, built upon a cutting-edge web-based architecture, are designed to enhance efficiency, and streamline processes for our partners. Most importantly, I am confident that our suite of software products and services, which we will begin rolling out in the coming weeks, will deliver unmatched benefits for patients and our customers.”

Tim Bickley biography

Tim brings more than 25 years of experience in the laboratory and diagnostics industry. Prior to joining BYG4lab, Tim held VP Sales and Marketing roles at leading laboratory information solution vendors. Tim is a board-certified Medical Laboratory Scientist, MLS(ASCP) and holds

a BS degree in Medical Technology from the Medical College of Virginia/VCU, MBA degree from Averett University, and is a Certified Professional in Health Information Management Systems by HIMSS. Tim has published numerous laboratory software IT articles and is a frequent presenter at regional and national US hospital laboratory meetings.

BYG4lab to participate in the following laboratories association meetings where it will showcase its first new product offerings for the US:

EWC - Executive War College, April 30th - May 1st, New Orleans, LA.

ASM - American Society for Microbiology, June 13th - 17th, Atlanta, GA.

ADLM - Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Management, July 28 - August 1st, Chicago, IL.

About BYG4lab

BYG4lab is a software company specializing in data management solutions for the healthcare industry. BYG4lab solutions, available in 11 languages, are used by more than 4,500 laboratories worldwide. BYG4lab is the privileged partner of several companies in the in vitro diagnostics industry, including instrument suppliers and private or public laboratory networks. BYG4lab is ISO 13485: 2016 certified and follows the most demanding international recommendations in terms of medical software development cycle (IEC 62304), cybersecurity and data confidentiality.

www.byg4lab.com/us/