Germane Barnes, associate professor and director of the Community, Housing & Identity Lab (CHIL) at the University of Miami, pays homage to a distinctive style of homes found in parts of South Florida, including Overtown and Coconut Grove, with his installation Play-House. By transforming the Paradise Courtyard at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami with a pared-down replica of a shotgun house, Barnes and a group of CHIL students created a playscape that blends recreation with learning. Play-House underscores the historical significance of these homes and the contributions of Black workers to Miami's development.