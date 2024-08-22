Newswise — While plants traditionally acquire nutrients in dissolved forms, the uptake of solid mineral particles has been largely unexplored. Current agricultural practices and environmental assessments may overlook the potential of plants to directly utilize these particles. This study’s insights into the direct uptake routes provide a crucial understanding of how plants interact with their soil environment, potentially altering how we manage crop nutrition and soil health. Based on these challenges, there is a pressing need to delve deeper into this phenomenon.



Conducted by researchers at the State Key Laboratory of Soil and Sustainable Agriculture, the study (DOI: 10.1016/j.eehl.2024.05.002) published in Eco-Environment & Health on 22 May 2024, investigates how wheat and lettuce plants absorb and transport kaolin particles. Employing covalent labeling and advanced microscopy techniques, the researchers tracked the particles’ movement, offering groundbreaking insights into the plants’ ability to engage with their non-soluble mineral environment.



In this research, hydroponic and soil systems were used to investigate how wheat and lettuce plants internalize and transport kaolin particles. Through advanced techniques like fluorescent dyes and lanthanum labeling, the study revealed that these mineral particles are taken up at lateral root emergence sites, bypassing the protective Casparian strip. This unexpected pathway suggests a direct mechanism for mineral intake, previously undocumented in plant science. While wheat showed a higher uptake rate in hydroponics, significant translocation of particles to shoots was observed in both species when grown in soil. These findings suggest that soil interactions may enhance the ability of plants to utilize solid minerals, challenging traditional views on plant nutrition and suggesting new avenues for agricultural optimization.



Dr. Yongming Luo, the study’s lead researcher, stated, "Our findings challenge long-held assumptions about plant-mineral interactions. The ability of crops to directly utilize solid minerals could lead to innovative strategies for biofortification and enhanced phytoremediation capabilities, offering significant benefits for sustainable agriculture and environmental management."



This study opens new possibilities for agricultural practices, potentially leading to the development of crop varieties optimized for direct mineral uptake, enhancing growth efficiency and environmental resilience. Furthermore, understanding these pathways could revolutionize our approach to soil management, tailoring strategies that leverage natural plant capabilities to improve nutrient cycles and reduce reliance on chemical fertilizers.

