Newswise — Peripheral nerve injury (PNI) is a common neurological disorder and complete functional recovery is difficult to achieve. In recent years, bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) have emerged as ideal seed cells for PNI treatment due to their strong differentiation potential and autologous transplantation ability. This review aims to summarize the molecular mechanisms by which BMSCs mediate nerve repair in PNI. The key mechanisms discussed include the differentiation of BMSCs into multiple types of nerve cells to promote repair of nerve injury. BMSCs also create a microenvironment suitable for neuronal survival and regeneration through the secretion of neurotrophic factors, extracellular matrix molecules, and adhesion molecules. Additionally, BMSCs release pro-angiogenic factors to promote the formation of new blood vessels. They modulate cytokine expression and regulate macrophage polarization, leading to immunomodulation. Furthermore, BMSCs synthesize and release proteins related to myelin sheath formation and axonal regeneration, thereby promoting neuronal repair and regeneration. Moreover, this review explores methods of applying BMSCs in PNI treatment, including direct cell transplantation into the injured neural tissue, implantation of BMSCs into nerve conduits providing support, and the application of genetically modified BMSCs, among others. These findings confirm the potential of BMSCs in treating PNI. However, with the development of this field, it is crucial to address issues related to BMSC therapy, including establishing standards for extracting, identifying, and cultivating BMSCs, as well as selecting application methods for BMSCs in PNI such as direct transplantation, tissue engineering, and genetic engineering. Addressing these issues will help translate current preclinical research results into clinical practice, providing new and effective treatment strategies for patients with PNI.

Key Words: Bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells; Peripheral nerve injury; Schwann cells; Myelin sheath; Tissue engineering

Core Tip: Bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) have become ideal seed cells for the treatment of peripheral nerve injury (PNI) due to their strong differentiation potential and the possibility of autologous transplantation. In this review, we introduce the biological characteristics of BMSCs related to PNI, outline the current mechanisms by which BMSCs promote the regeneration and repair of PNI, and summarize the various application methods of BMSCs in PNI, confirming the potential of BMSCs in the treatment of PNI and providing great support for the development of new treatment strategies for nerve regeneration and repair in PNI.