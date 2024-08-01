Newswise — Boar’s Head continues to recall deli meat due to an outbreak of listeria infections.

So far, the company has recalled seven million pounds of deli meat. The recall includes 71 products, including meat for slicing at delis.

The listeria outbreak has spread to 13 states. Two people have died and 33 people have been hospitalized.

The George Washington University has experts available who can offer insight and analysis. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

Barbara Kowalcyk is the associate professor and director of the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security within the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. For 20 years she has been a nationally recognized expert in food safety with training in epidemiology, public health informatics, risk science, regulatory decision-making, and public policy.

Janet Buffer, is the senior institute manager for the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security within the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health.



