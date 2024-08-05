Newswise — A new study shows a type of blood test can determine if a patient has Alzheimer’s Disease with about 90 percent accuracy.

According to the study, most of the time the blood test correctly identifies if patients with memory loss have Alzheimer’s, a disease that impacts 32 million people worldwide.

The test represents the latest innovation in being able to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease with a simple blood test.

The new research was conducted in Sweden.

