Press Release

Biosynth to Unveil Groundbreaking Animal-Free Reagent and Critical Mpox Detection Tools at ADLM Show

Staad, July 30, 2024 - Biosynth, a leader in life science reagents, invites you to an exclusive press conference at the ADLM show where we will unveil two major advancements with the potential to transform research and diagnostics.

World's First Animal-Free Assay Reagent: Witness the introduction of Staboly™, a revolutionary synthetic alternative to animal-derived bovine serum albumin (BSA). This breakthrough product promises to enhance assay reliability and reproducibility while upholding ethical standards.

New Tools for Infectious Disease Detection: Learn about our latest peptides designed to detect the emerging Mpox strain identified in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This demonstrates Biosynth's commitment to developing solutions for global health challenges.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, July 30th

Time: 4:00 PM

Location: Room S102d, ADLM show

Don't miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of scientific innovation. Join us for an in-depth discussion on how Biosynth is shaping the future of life science research and diagnostics.

To confirm your attendance or request further information, please contact our Marketing Team at [email protected].

—ends—

About Biosynth

Biosynth is a supplier of critical materials, securing life science supply chains with global research, manufacturing, and distribution facilities. Supplying the pharmaceutical, vaccine and diagnostic sectors; where Chemistry meets Biology, Products meet Services and Innovation meets Quality, Biosynth is at the Edge of Innovation. With an unrivaled research product portfolio of over a million products and end-to-end manufacturing services, Biosynth’s expertise and capability spans Complex Chemicals, Peptides, and Key Biologics, all from one trusted partner. Headquartered in Staad, Switzerland, Biosynth is owned amongst others by KKR, Ampersand Capital Partners and management. Find out more about Biosynth at www.biosynth.com.

