Newswise — President Joe Biden has announced that he will not be running in the upcoming election. This decision has profound implications for the political landscape and the future of the Democratic Party, with many Democrats now rallying around Vice President Kamala Harris as a potential candidate. Biden's withdrawal opens the field for new contenders within the Democratic Party and reshapes the electoral strategies for both major parties. The decision also raises questions about the future direction of Biden's policy initiatives and their continuation under potential new leadership.

Media Coverage

The news has been extensively covered by major media outlets, highlighting various aspects and implications of Biden's decision:

New York Times provides live updates and in-depth analysis of Biden's decision and its potential impact on the 2024 election.

Forbes discusses the likely Democratic presidential candidates who may step in to replace Biden.

Fox News examines the immediate reactions from political leaders and the Democratic Party's plans moving forward.

Washington Post explores the broader implications for the upcoming election and potential shifts in voter dynamics.

NBC News provides historical context and the significance of Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 race.

Politico analyzes the Democratic Party's strategy and the key figures emerging as potential leaders.

CBS News highlights the potential candidates who could replace Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

Newswise Articles

President Joe Biden Ends Reelection Bid, Following Democratic Calls for Him to Exit Race by George Washington University

Laurel Elder, scholar of women political candidates, on Kamala Harris' candidacy by Academy Communications

The first 2024 presidential debate: Experts share what’s important to know by Virginia Tech

Climate change and shareholder value: Evidence from textual analysis and Trump’s unexpected victory by Elsevier

GW Politics Poll Reveals Challenges Facing Biden Even Before the First Debate by George Washington University

Newswise Experts

James Freeman, PhD

Christopher Hallenbrook, Ph.D.

Joel Goldstein

Seth Lewis, PhD

Kathleen Dolan, PhD

Call for Experts

If you have comments or research to contribute to Newswise, please email us at [email protected].