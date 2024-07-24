CNN confirmed that Vice President Kamala Harris got approval from Beyoncé to use her song "Freedom" throughout her presidential campaign.

Dr. David Allan, professor of marketing and co-director of the music industry minor program at Saint Joseph's University, believes Harris will use the song "Freedom" much like Bill Clinton used Fleetwood Mac's "Don't Stop" during his presidential campaign in 1992.

"The Clintons have endorsed her. Maybe Bill will participate in her presidential campaign and Queen B will too," says Allan.