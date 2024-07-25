Newswise —

Beads and Balls

Solid phase plastic beads for medical diagnostic tests are contract manufactured to OEM specifications with typical size range between 1/16" and 5/16" diameter. Product selection starts by determining the optimal surface roughness for the specific test being designed. Small quantity product samples can be provided for testing to help the customer determine the characteristics that work best for the application. Other finishes can also be customized. Beads can be molded from polystyrene or other specified plastic per customer requirements. Beads can also be irradiated for sterilization upon request. Customer may develop a washing protocol prior to coating beads or when cleanliness is critical in the application.



Precision Injection Molding

As an industry leader in plastic balls, we contract injection mold other (non-spherical) disposable components in our class 8 compliant cleanroom to support the medical industry. We specialize in high quality, price competitive, plastic parts such as specialized plastic tubes, dishes and other plastic disposables. We employ modern injection molding and cleanroom technology with advanced skills where tight tolerance, clarity, light transmittance and lot-to-lot integrity are necessary product characteristics. We will work with your company on developing automation to run your products as efficiently as possible.



TN Michigan is committed to serving medical diagnostic customers and biotechnology firms worldwide. Manufacturing precision made, custom produced beads for use in diagnostic, protein purification, research and development, and OEM medical device applications with capability to provide supported plastic injection molded components in a class 8 cleanroom.



