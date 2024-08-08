Newswise — Sweetpotatoes suffer significant yield losses due to pests like whiteflies and weevils, which affect plant growth and productivity. Traditional breeding methods face challenges in quickly addressing these complex pest interactions. The role of microbial communities in plant defense is gaining attention as a potential solution. Due to these issues, there is an increasing need for in-depth research to understand and harness plant-microbiome interactions for developing pest-resistant sweetpotato varieties.



Researchers from the University of Tennessee and their collaborators published a study (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae135) on May 10, 2024, in Horticulture Research. The study investigates how metagenomic data can be used to enhance the understanding of plant-insect interactions in sweetpotatoes. By integrating metagenome data, the researchers aim to improve the accuracy of genomic predictions for pest resistance.



The study utilized high-throughput sequencing and metagenome profiling to examine the interactions between sweetpotatoes and insect pests, particularly whiteflies. Through quantitative reduced representation sequencing (qRRS), the researchers identified significant correlations between insect pests and various microbial communities within the sweetpotato metagenome. Notably, the study found that ethylene and cell wall modification pathways are crucial for resistance to whiteflies. By incorporating metagenome data as covariates in genomic prediction models, the researchers achieved a significant improvement in predictive accuracy for pest resistance. This comprehensive approach revealed that modeling the metagenome alongside the host genome provides a more accurate prediction of pest resistance, emphasizing the potential of metagenome-informed breeding strategies to develop sweetpotato varieties with enhanced pest resistance.



Dr. Bode A. Olukolu, the lead researcher, stated, "Our findings support the holobiont theory, suggesting that considering the metagenome alongside the host genome provides a more accurate prediction of pest resistance. This approach has the potential to revolutionize breeding strategies for sweetpotatoes and other crops."



The integration of metagenome data into breeding programs could lead to the development of sweetpotato varieties with enhanced resistance to pests, reducing the reliance on chemical pesticides. This study paves the way for further research into the role of plant-associated microbial communities in crop protection and sustainability.

Funding information

This study was funded by the USDA-NIFA Hatch/Multistate Project W5157-TEN00539, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (grant ID OPP1052983 and OPP1213329), and the Illumina Agricultural Greater Good Initiative grant.

