Strategies to transition back to school

Lack of structures and expectations during summer can make the transition back to school more difficult. Rosanna Breaux, a child psychologist at Virginia Tech, suggests using some of these strategies the week or two before school begins to help get children back into a routine:

Set some limits around screen time during weekdays. Implement 30-60 minutes a day of reading, or completing writing or math worksheets, to get their minds back into a school mindset. Establish a consistent bedtime schedule that is in line with when they will go to bed and get up in the morning when they are in school.

Once school starts, Breaux recommends focusing on the following healthy habits and routines:

Keep a consistent bedtime schedule on weekdays and weekends (i.e., go to bed within the same one-hour period, wake up within the same one-hour period). Encourage regular exercise and outdoor time. This can be particularly hard as it gets colder, but getting 30-45 minutes of moderate exercise, five days per week can help children manage emotions and focus better. Figure out time-saving strategies that will make things easier on you and your children: meal prepping, and having a range of healthy snack options available in the house and car to grab and go.

Cell phone-free schools

Students in Virginia’s public schools won’t be needing their cell phones as they head to school. Many school boards are enacting cell-phone free educational and instructional rules, and some are beginning this fall. What does this mean for students, teachers, and parents? How will teachers adapt to policing the cell phone rules in their classrooms? Chuck Lowery, associate professor of educational leadership and policy studies in the School of Education, can share various perspectives connected with this ruling and what it means for student learning moving forward.

School lunches: Nutrition standards and the need for free or reduced lunch

Back-to-school season may conjure up memories of school food and cafeterias. From new nutrition standards for lunches to why schools offer free and reduced meals, Marcus Weaver Hightower, a professor in the School of Education, can share his insight. Weaver Hightower also can discuss the universally free lunch program in Minnesota schools launched by Governor Tim Walz, candidate for vice president of the United States. In 2022, Weaver Hightower published the book, Unpacking school lunch: Understanding the hidden politics of school food.

Why sleep is so important for kids

With busy schedules both in and after school, children’s days are stretched thinner than ever. That only puts more emphasis on the importance of sleep, for both their physical and mental health. Dr. Abhishek Reddy is a child and adolescent psychologist with training in sleep medicine. He’s conducted research on the connection between insomnia and depression in adolescents, and can speak to ways treating underlying mental health and sleep-related conditions in children.

The significance of school physicals and immunizations

The start of a new school year is a great reminder to get your child to the doctor for their yearly physical and ensure they are up to date on their immunizations. Many school systems require them for entrance or to play sports. Dr. Christopher Pierce, interim co-chair of pediatrics for the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, and Dr. Vydia Permashwar, vice chair of pediatrics, explain the importance of both school physicals and immunizations.

“A school physical, especially for the younger ages, is a comprehensive visit that aims to identify any conditions that may impact a child’s ability to learn and provide schools with that information,” Permashwar says. “These physicals provide opportunities for catch-up and booster vaccines to prevent illnesses, screening for anemia, hearing and vision screenings, identify developmental issues, and use diagnoses to come up with plans to maximize their success in school. They can help with working out plans of action with your child’s physician.”

“Immunizations in general provide a concept of herd immunity, which limits the exposure and possible breakthrough for those who have poor immunity or are immunocompromised,” Pierce says. “Middle and high school immunizations are for cancer and meningitis prevention specifically. The amazing, positive impact for these vaccines is profound, as they prevent diseases that have lifelong implications.”

Importance of engineering education for young children

Sparking an interest in engineering at a young age can help drive creativity and collaboration while preparing students for future academic and career endeavors. Kim Lester has been with the Center for the Enhancement of Engineering Diversity (CEED) since 2015 and has experienced the benefits of introducing STEM concepts to K-12 students firsthand. Lester says that unless they have a STEM professional in their family, it can be very difficult for a K-12 student to picture what a career in engineering might look like.

“As an educator, I see the benefits of exposing young minds to the exciting and varied careers that STEM fields can provide. Decisions about coursework starting in middle school can affect the opportunities these students have later, so it is critical we show them and their families the path forward. Nothing brings me more joy than when a 7th grader admits they only came to camp because their mom made them, but now they want to know what’s next.”

Building engineers, brick by brick

For many students interested in pursuing engineering, Legos are the gateway. Sally Hamouda and her computer science undergraduate research assistants are working with elementary students in hopes of inspiring other kids to pursue STEM careers through their program, Codekids.

Using the Virginia state curriculum in partnership with Floyd County elementary schools, Hamouda and her students are designing and building a range of digital tools that can be used by K-12 teachers to introduce mathematical and computer science concepts at a grade-appropriate level to elementary students. The curriculum uses Legos to create patterns to solve problems in unique ways.

“This allows teachers of various subjects to use our tools in the classroom without having to design and build their own. That’s my end goal,” Hamouda said.