Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (August 1, 2024). The August issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 57, No. 2 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/57/2/neurosurg-focus.57.issue-2.xml]) presents 15 articles on transitional care in neurosurgery.
Topic Editors: Laura-Nanna Lohkamp, Jeffrey P. Blount, Jogi V. Pattisapu, Vincent Nga, and Jeffrey P. Greenfield
From the Topic Editors’ introduction: “This issue of Neurosurgical Focus will summarize established models of neurosurgical transitional care, including institutional and subspecialty-driven examples. Furthermore, it seeks to identify areas of improvement, while simultaneously highlighting potential opportunities in this field.”
Contents of the August issue:
- “Introduction. Transitional care in neurosurgery” by Laura-Nanna Lohkamp et al.
- “Editorial. Two novel models to optimize transitional care in spina bifida: the patient as provider and the congenital neurosurgeon in active collaboration” by Shannon Bevans et al.
- “Barriers to healthcare transition for spina bifida patients: a systematic review” by Reid Colliander et al.
- “Navigating the transition: the crucial shift from pediatric to adult care for individuals living with spina bifida” by Rya Muller et al.
- “Spina bifida transition care in India: strengths amidst challenges” by Suhas Udayakumaran et al.
- “Online healthcare transition resources for pediatric neurosurgical care: supporting the journey of individuals living with spina bifida” by Anjali Malhotra et al.
- “Health care transition models in spina bifida care: evidence-based lessons in support of neurosurgical practice” by Juan F. Lozano-Ramirez et al.
- “The role of a dedicated transition process from pediatric to adult interdisciplinary care for persons with spina bifida” by Victoria Jiminez et al.
- “Transition mentorship for spina bifida patients with the JUMP program: a pilot study” by Pedram D. Maleknia et al.
- “Healthcare transition in pediatric neurosurgery: lessons learned from a pilot program for patients with hydrocephalus and spina bifida” by Megan G. Anderson et al.
- “Transitional and spectrum-based care for idiopathic scoliosis” by Sudhir Suggala et al.
- “Revision Chiari surgery in adults: surgical evaluation algorithm and outcomes in a continuity-of-care practice” by Rita H. Nguyen et al.
- “Beyond childhood: exploring the state of transitional care in pediatric pilocytic astrocytoma” by Katherine Chandler et al.
- “Can we do better supporting young adults with cerebral palsy as they navigate adulthood? A review of current and future transitional practices” by Debajyoti Datta et al.
- “Assessment of transitional care in pediatric neurosurgery: a single-center analysis and survey of patients and parents” by Isabel Fernandes Arroteia et al.
- “Enhancing transitional care in neurosurgical spinal surgery: an interprofessional simulation approach” by Bryan Schreiner et al.
- “Challenges and opportunities in neurosurgical care transition” by Laura-Nanna Lohkamp et al.
