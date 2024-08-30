Newswise — Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Aubyn Stahmer has been appointed director of the UC Davis MIND Institute. Stahmer is a clinical psychologist, autism expert and director of the MIND Institute’s Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities. She begins the new role on Sept.1.

Stahmer is a nationally recognized expert in autism intervention. Her extensive federally funded research program emphasizes increasing access to autism services for historically marginalized communities. She has published more than 150 research articles and served as the editor of the international journal Autism for 11 years.

She has a Ph.D. in psychology from the University of California San Diego and a bachelor’s from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Stahmer specializes in implementation science, which focuses on moving research innovations to community programs. She has been a faculty member of the MIND Institute since 2015. As part of the new appointment, she will also hold the Tsakopoulos-Vismara Endowed Chair in the UC Davis School of Medicine.

“I am honored to take on this new role at the MIND Institute, a truly special place that was built by families 25 years ago and attracts incredible researchers, clinicians, staff and families,” Stahmer said.

The UC Davis MIND Institute is an internationally recognized research, education and clinical care center. It brings together researchers and providers in many different specialties, all dedicated to neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism, fragile X syndrome and Down syndrome.

A focus on community partnerships, training and inclusion

A key area of focus for Stahmer is building community relationships in all aspects of the MIND Institute’s work. She noted that the landscape for conducting research and providing care and services is evolving.

“We must be nimble enough to adapt to the needs, concerns and goals of the diverse community across our research methods and the care and programs we offer,” she explained. “My goal is to elevate work that advances partnerships in the community and increases diversity in the voices contributing to our research agenda.”

As director of the MIND Institute’s Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities, she has focused on listening to community groups.

“Dr. Stahmer has an exceptional track record as a collaborative leader in establishing community partnerships,” said Susan Murin, interim dean of UC Davis School of Medicine. “She has led innovative approaches to community-partnered research and will advance the MIND Institute’s overall research and clinical care missions to help neurodivergent individuals live their best lives.”

Stahmer is also the director of the LEND (Leadership Excellence in Neurodevelopmental and Related Disabilities) program. It provides leadership training to clinicians, families, self-advocates, community leaders and others involved with developmental disabilities.

She noted that programs like LEND and ARTP (Autism Research Training Program) for postdoctoral scholars are critical to the future of the field and the MIND Institute.

“These are key to increasing the diversity of our faculty and staff, especially those in leadership positions,” she said. “I am very proud of the work we’ve been doing to support diversity, equity and inclusion and social justice and am pleased to continue that work.”

Continuing a legacy of interdisciplinary collaboration

Stahmer will take over from Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Professor Marjorie Solomon. Solomon has been serving as interim director since Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Leonard Abbeduto stepped down in October 2023.

“It is wonderful to have Dr. Stahmer at the helm,” Solomon said. “She is a superb researcher and colleague with excellent leadership skills. I am confident the MIND Institute will thrive under her directorship.”

The MIND Institute includes roughly 60 faculty members from more than two dozen departments and schools at the University of California, Davis and UC Davis Health in Sacramento. Home departments span disciplines including Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Pediatrics, Medical Microbiology and Immunology, Neurology and many more.

“This role is an opportunity to serve and support growth at the MIND Institute,” Stahmer explained, noting that her leadership style is collaborative and compassionate. “I am excited to work with the faculty and staff to develop new ways to support scientific innovation, integration of clinical services and research and increased community engagement as we move into the future.”