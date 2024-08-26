Newswise — Robyn Cohen, MD, MPH is a pediatric pulmonologist and the director of the Pediatric Asthma Program at Boston Medical Center. She is a clinical and health services researcher, and has led a practice-level asthma QI program to optimize guideline-based asthma care and reduce barriers to home management for >2000 children in the BMC Pediatric Primary Care practice. Additionally, she serves as the Associate Medical Director for Asthma Initiatives for Population Health for Wellsense, the largest Medicaid provider in Massachusetts and is a technical advisor to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health Asthma Prevention and Control Program.

Christy Sadreameli, MD, MHS, is a pediatric pulmonologist at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. She takes care of patients with many types of lung conditions and takes care of many patients with asthma. She has also been involved in advocacy and health policy efforts at the state and national levels to ensure children have access to asthma medications. She has been involved in state and national policy efforts to ensure access to albuterol in schools through stock bronchodilator laws and programs. Dr. Sadreameli also co-directs the ChILD Immune clinic and does clinical research in asthma, the pulmonary effects of sickle cell disease, and childhood interstitial lung disease. Dr. Sadreameli has extensive media experience, and has done many print, radio, and video interviews over the years.

Here is a recent podcast on asthma and back to school: https://x.com/HCPLiveNews/status/1823474963094843703

Here is the full episode: https://t.co/3Uhwb6L36X