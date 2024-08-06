Newswise — Rockville, Md. — In addition to the Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (JPET), The American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET) is including two of its other highly respected journals as part of its Editorial Fellowship program. Molecular Pharmacology (MolPharm) and Drug Metabolism and Disposition (DMD) will begin to be part of the program beginning in 2025. The Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (JPET) named its 2024 participants earlier this year. The name of the expanded program is the ASPET Editorial Fellowship.

“After launching the pilot Editorial Fellowship program with JPET in 2022, we have seen tremendous interest from our members so we have expanded the program to include DMD and MolPharm. We want to provide this opportunity to as many young scientists as we can. The application process will open later this year,” said ASPET Executive Officer Dave Jackson.

The program is a one-year opportunity for senior post-doctoral fellows and junior faculty members with relevant expertise in pharmacology and drug development. The Editorial Fellowship program builds important skills as a peer reviewer and as an editor and provides an in-depth opportunity to work interactively with associate editors to learn important elements of the editorial process. Participants learn all aspects of the submission process, peer review and editorial decisions.

“Getting the opportunity to be part of the JPET Editorial Fellowship program has been extremely engaging and an excellent learning experience to better understand a critical, yet often hidden, part of the academic research realm,” said 2023 participant Catharine Mielnik, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Toronto.

Fellows meet quarterly to discuss aspects of the editorial process, learn how to develop special sections, and understand what is required to write an accepted manuscript with high topical interest to readers. Fellows also participate in at least one editorial board meeting.

“Being part of this mentored program has allowed for both unique one-on-one mentorship with associate editors of JPET and collaborative projects for the journal with other Editorial Fellows. This program allows for “behind-the-scenes” access to a process normally shrouded in confusion and unknowns, yielding robust and considerate future reviewers. I highly recommend this program for anyone interested in scientific publishing and the collegial practice of peer review,” Dr. Mielnik added.

The application process will open in early November. ASPET is committed to promoting a diverse and inclusive membership of its editorial team. Applicants from underrepresented groups in science are encouraged to apply.

About ASPET

The American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET), founded in 1908, is an international 4,000-member non-profit pharmacology society that advances the science of drugs and therapeutics to accelerate the discovery of cures for disease. ASPET members conduct basic and clinical pharmacological research in academia, industry and the government. ASPET publishes four journals —JPET, Molecular Pharmacology, Drug Metabolism and Disposition and Pharmacological Reviews — with the most recent discoveries in pharmacology and related fields. ASPET supports the dissemination and use of pharmacological research to promote the best available science in developing regulations and legislation. ASPET is headquartered in Rockville, Md. Visit aspet.org to learn more.