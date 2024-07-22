As a discipline, psychology prides itself on helping people improve their lives. However, the field of psychology has had a long history of committing harm against people of color, and psychologists must work to dismantle racism within the field, according to a special issue of the American Psychological Association’s journal American Psychologist.

The special issue looks to redress past inequities, highlighting research that examines how psychology has perpetuated racial hierarchy and inequities toward communities of color. It also features efforts and opportunities to change the culture of and advance racial equality within psychology.

This special issue is a follow-up to APA’s historic apology to people of color for its role —and the role of the discipline of psychology — in contributing to systemic racism.

“An apology is necessary and appropriate, but an apology is just words if it is not backed up by action. This special issue is one concrete expression of that commitment to the apology in the form of an action,” said Joseph P. Gone, PhD, of Harvard University, who was a guest editor on the issue and a co-chair of the task force that developed the APA apology resolution. “These articles help to illuminate how far racism is suffused in psychology and make us aware of a wide range of actions that can help dismantle racism within the field.”

Other special issue editors were: Germine Awad, PhD, University of Michigan; Kevin Cokley, PhD, University of Michigan; Lillian Comas-Díaz, PhD, George Washington University; and Gordon Nagayama Hall, PhD, University of Oregon.

“Psychologists have a lot to offer in how we can dismantle racism, not just in the field of psychology, but also in general,” said Awad, who was also a co-chair of the task force that produced the APA apology. “I hope this special issue serves as an invaluable resource for people in every sector of society who want to further understand the mechanisms of racism and how to go about dismantling it.”

Among the articles in the special issue:

“Epistemic Exclusion: A Theory for Understanding Racism in Faculty Research Evaluations,” by Isis H. Settles, PhD, Kristie Dotson, PhD, and Petal Grower, PhD, University of Michigan; Martinque K. Jones, PhD, and Kyjeila Latimer, PhD, University of North Texas; and NiCole T. Buchanan, PhD, Michael O’Rourke, PhD, and Marisa Rinkus, PhD, Michigan State University.

Despite institutional efforts, growth in the number of faculty of color has largely plateaued, limiting research innovation and other benefits of diversity, this article notes. The theory of epistemic exclusion details the process by which individuals from marginalized groups are devalued as scholars within academia. This paper outlines the theory and describes how it applies in the context of faculty departmental reviews of scholarly research (e.g., annual review, promotion and tenure review) to threaten diversification. The paper offers suggestions for equitable evaluation practices and reducing epistemic exclusion within higher education.

Contact:​ Isis H. Settles at [email protected]

“The Misperception of Organizational Racial Progress Toward Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” by Brittany Torrez, PhD, Jennifer A. Richeson, PhD, and Michael W. Kraus, PhD, Yale University; and LaStarr Hollie, MBA, University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Despite interest and resources directed to diversity, Black Americans remain systematically underrepresented in organizational leadership. This paper examines awareness of this fact among U.S. workers. The authors find that workers overestimate the progress made toward diversifying organizations and are unaware of the relative effectiveness of diversity, equity and inclusion policies. Misperceptions of organizational diversity may work against future efforts to make actual progress toward a more inclusive workplace, it says.

Contact:​ Brittany Torrez at [email protected]

“Reflections From the Wading Pool: Detoxifying Racist Psychological Waters While Submerged in Their Waves,” by Riana Elyse Anderson, PhD, University of Michigan, and Shawn C. T. Jones, PhD, Virginia Commonwealth University.

The U.S. is experiencing a wave of efforts to contend with anti-Black racism. The authors call for psychology scholars to demonstrate the ability to reduce the toxicity within the field before implementing efforts to communities impacted by psychological science and practice.

Contact:​ Riana Elyse Anderson at [email protected]

“Truth and Reconciliation for Whom? Transitional Justice for Indigenous Peoples in American Psychology,” by Jillian Fish, PhD, Macalester College; Jeffrey Ansloos, PhD, University of Toronto; Victoria M. O’Keefe, PhD, Johns Hopkins University;and Joseph P. Gone, PhD, Harvard University.

This article examines how APA can engage in meaningful efforts to restore and repair relations with Indigenous Peoples in light of psychology’s history of settler colonialism. It highlights direct and tangible actions that can ameliorate inequities among Indigenous Peoples in psychology.

Contact:​ Jillian Fish at [email protected]

“Standing Against Racial Capitalism: Reconsidering Psychology’s Role in Dismantling Systemic Racism,” by Daniel José Gaztambide, PsyD, CUNY Queens College; Patience Ojionuka, MA, Sarah Simon, MA, Gabriella Diaz, MA, and Josh Stell, MA, The New School for Social Research; and Jasmine Rename, MA, Teachers College of Columbia University.

This article argues that psychology’s focus on racism as an individual prejudice obscures how it benefits the wealthy. Understanding the intersection of race and class clarifies how policies that address racial and economic inequality strike at the root of racism by limiting the power of economic elites. The authors propose strategies and policies that the field of psychology should support to fight the material, structural bases of racism.

Contact:​ Daniel José Gaztambide at [email protected]

A full list of the articles in this issue can be found online. Reporters who wish to receive copies of additional articles should contact APA Public Affairs.

