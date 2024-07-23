Anthony Sung, MD, has been named the A. Drue Jennings Professor in Medical Oncology and the director of the Center for Survivorship and Patient-Oriented Research at The University of Kansas Cancer Center. Prior to joining KU Cancer Center, Dr. Sung served as associate director of the Duke Microbiome Center and senior fellow at the Duke Center for the Study of Aging and Human Development.

Dr. Sung’s translational research centers on improving outcomes for patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. His work focuses on reducing transplant-related complications, enhancing patient survivorship, exercise and behavioral interventions, mobile health and remote monitoring, care delivery at home, accelerated aging after cancer treatment and prebiotics and the microbiome.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Sung to our team,” said Joseph McGuirk, DO, division director of The University of Kansas Cancer Center's Hematologic Malignancies and Cellular Therapeutics program. “Dr. Sung is a renowned expert whose groundbreaking research in hematologic malignancies and cellular therapeutics has significantly advanced the field. His work on reducing transplant-related complications and improving patient survivorship, particularly through innovative approaches such as home-based care and microbiota optimization, demonstrates his dedication to enhancing patient outcomes.”

Dr. Sung is also actively involved with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a Special Government Employee and member of the FDA Oncologic Drug Advisory Committee. His professional affiliations include the American Society of Hematology and the Bone Marrow Transplant Clinical Trials Network.

“Dr. Sung’s ability to translate complex scientific findings into practical clinical applications aligns perfectly with our mission to redefine cancer treatment through groundbreaking research,” said Roy Jensen, MD, vice chancellor and director of KU Cancer Center. “We look forward to the many advancements and innovations he will bring to our team.”