Newswise — Defining consciousness in human beings is a challenge; conscious ness in nonhuman animals is even more controversial because animals cannot  communicate using human language. Nevertheless, scientists have studied  animal consciousness through behavioral tests of their self-awareness. The evi dence from a variety of studies suggests that at least some nonhuman animals  may have consciousness analogous to that of humans. Testimony from humans  who report encountering deceased pets in their near-death experiences suggests  that the consciousness of deceased pets may survive their bodily death. This  possibility raises the question of whether animals might have near-death experi ences analogous to those of humans. Behavioral observations of animals on their  deathbeds and behavioral changes in animals following close brushes with death  suggest that animals may, indeed, have near-death experiences. 

Journal Link: Journal of Near-Death Studies, 41(1), 23-39.

