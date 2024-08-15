Newswise — CHICAGO — The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) has been recognized with a Power of Associations Gold Award by the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) for its successful initiative, the Medical Student and Resident Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Leadership Positions program.

In 2021, ASA’s Medical Student Component Governing Council (MSCGC) identified the need for an additional officer with responsibilities to focus on developing relevant activities and resources for underrepresented, diverse groups of medical students. In 2022, the group’s House of Delegates voted to change the MSCGC bylaws and create a new officer position, the Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Liaison. ASA’s Resident Component Governing Council (RCGC) followed the lead of the medical students in 2023 after witnessing their success and created the Resident Component DEI Ambassador position.

The creation and elevation of these DEI-focused leadership positions enables ASA to prioritize projects and initiatives that uphold their DEI principles and strategies. For example, the Medical Student D&I Liaison leads an annual scholarship program to help fund visiting rotations for underrepresented medical students and the Resident Component DEI Ambassador initiated a research study to learn about residents’ experiences and how their training programs address and promote DEI.

“Congratulations to ASA for exemplifying the impact associations have on the industries and professions they represent, and on society at large,” said ASAE President and CEO Michelle Mason, FASAE, CAE. “It’s always so incredibly satisfying to see associations going above and beyond their everyday mission to change the world. We’re very proud to spotlight this award-winning initiative.”

“I wish to offer my hearty congratulations to ASA’s Medical Student and Resident Component Governing Councils for their foresight in creating these DEI leadership positions,” said ASA President Ronald L. Harter, M.D., FASA. “These positions, and the initiatives they will direct, demonstrate ASA’s values. This signals to current and future members that our association is a welcoming and encouraging community for all members.”

To learn more about the ASA’s strategic commitment to DEI, visit asahq.org/dei.

About the American Society of Anesthesiologists

Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research and scientific society with nearly 58,000 members organized to advance the medical practice of anesthesiology and secure its future. ASA is committed to ensuring anesthesiologists evaluate and supervise the medical care of all patients before, during and after surgery. ASA members also lead the care of critically ill patients in intensive care units, as well as treat pain in both acute and chronic settings.

For more information on the field of anesthesiology, visit the American Society of Anesthesiologists online at asahq.org.

About the Power of Associations Awards

ASAE’s Power of Associations Awards recognize the association community’s economic and societal contributions locally, nationally and globally. ASAE will celebrate The Power of Associations Award recipients during its annual Summit Awards Dinner on September 24, 2024, at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC.

