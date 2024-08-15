Newswise — CHICAGO – Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen may be a simple way to reduce the risk of postoperative delirium. Combining two common blood tests may help doctors identify pregnant women who are at higher risk for life-threatening preeclampsia. Patients who have more than two orthopedic surgeries while in the hospital are at increased risk of malnutrition, leading to higher costs, longer stays and a greater risk of death. This research is among the latest discoveries in the specialty and patient care to be presented at ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2024, the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), Oct. 18-22, in Philadelphia.

ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2024 is the premier event in anesthesiology and offers:

Cutting-edge scientific research highlighted in more than 700 abstracts representing the best science in the field.

More than 350 educational sessions and panels exploring cutting-edge pain management and opioid use disorder therapies, the boom in non-operating room anesthesia (NORA) and how to perform these procedures in a manner that ensures patient safety and high-quality outcomes, health care disparities, the role of artificial intelligence in the specialty, physician well-being, and more.

Sam Quinones – an acclaimed author on the opioid epidemic and former LA Times reporter – will present the keynote address "The Opioid Crisis in America: What This Means for Anesthesiologists and Pain Physicians."

Mary Dale Peterson, MD, MSHCA, FACHE, FASA, will present the Emery A. Rovenstine Memorial Lecture "Our Finest Hour: How Anesthesiologists Saved Countless Lives during the COVID-19 Pandemic."

An interactive exhibit hall featuring top innovators and leaders in anesthesiology, offering hands-on learning, research insights, and the latest products, resources and services changing and enhancing patient care today.

