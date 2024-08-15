Newswise — The Democratic National Convention arrives in Chicago next week amid plans for mass protests that pick at the scars of 1968 and a wave of momentum for the new Harris-Walz ticket, which faces the critical task of uniting the party while drawing swing voters to its side. This week's Monday Outlook gathers UChicago experts who can discuss Chicago's history of hosting political conventions, the policy issues top of mind for Democrats, the significance of this year's DNC for the city and its politicians, and more. Reporters can find additional scholars able to discuss the 2024 presidential election through our new 2024 Election Experts page. If you are on deadline and need to speak to someone, contact Alexia Elejalde-Ruiz, associate director of media relations at [email protected].

CHICAGO'S MOMENT IN THE SPOTLIGHT

John Mark Hansen is an expert on public opinion and the social, political, and cultural history of Chicago. He’s written on the Democrats’ post-Biden strategy and discussed Chicago’s history as a political convention host. Hansen can comment on parallels to Chicago’s 1968 convention, and how this year’s DNC could shape Chicago’s national image.

HOW TO HOST THE DNC

Christopher Berry is director of the Mansueto Institute for Urban Innovation, and was the inaugural director of the Center for Municipal Finance. He’s written on the underrepresentation of women in American politics, and can discuss both the significance of Harris’s candidacy, and how Chicago will approach the convention’s complex logistics.

ABORTION & REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS

Geoffrey Stone is a scholar of civil rights, constitutional law, and the First Amendment. He is the recent editor of Roe v. Dobbs: The Past, Present and Future of a Constitutional Right to Abortion, and can discuss the arguments about a constitutional right to abortion, and how the right may be federally enshrined in a post-Dobbs world.

A FREE SPEECH FRAMEWORK

Tom Ginsburg is the founding faculty director of UChicago’s Forum on Free Inquiry and Expression and co-editor of The Chicago Canon on Free Inquiry and Expression. He can discuss how America’s idea of protected speech has shifted recently, and how cultural and educational institutions should approach free speech and protest.

J.B. PRITZKER'S ROLE & FUTURE

Marc Farinella has held senior leadership roles in both the policy and political arenas, including as chief of staff for Gov. Mel Eugene Carnahan of Missouri, and as the North Carolina state director for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. He can discuss how Chicago’s role as DNC host may affect Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s political star.