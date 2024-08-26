Newswise — Agritech and Innovation Center (AIC), Chulalongkorn University, in Saraburi, with its network, organized the “AIC Chula Saraburi Expo 2024” on June 25-26, 2024, under the concept “International Food and Low Carbon in Agriculture and Livestock.” The event aimed to expand the target attendees to students and young people to create a network of agriculturalists, researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and public and private organizations. The goal is to apply knowledge to create beneficial innovations for the advancement of the country.

Mr. Sedthakiat Krajangwongs, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, served as Chair of the event’s opening ceremony. Also present at the ceremony was Assoc. Prof. Dr. Yootthana Chuppunnarat, Acting Vice President, representing the President of Chulalongkorn University.

Mr. Sedthakiat spoke about the support from the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives in establishing the Agritech and Innovation Center. Chulalongkorn University has been selected as the main organization that carries out various activities in Saraburi province.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kittisak Ajariyakhajorn, Director of AIC Chula Saraburi explained the concept of developing Thai farmers’ capabilities, saying that it has been a national policy of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives since 2020. The Ministry of Agriculture aims for every province to have one AIC (Agricultural Innovation Center) in collaboration with local educational institutions.

The AIC Chula Saraburi was established in 2020 and received funding from the government budget for its operations. Its mission is to support and promote the development of smart agricultural technology and innovation, serving as an incubation center for farmers and Smart Farmer leaders within Saraburi province, in accordance with the Agricultural Development Strategic Plan for 2023-2027.

The “AIC Chula Saraburi Expo 2024” featured exhibitions of knowledge, research, and innovations in agriculture and dairy farming and competitions and presentations of products under the research theme “Future Food Products for Saraburi from Local to Global”, utilizing ingredients unique to Saraburi province. Additionally, the event also held “Chula Saraburi Dairy Conference and Expo,” organized by the Dairy Research and Technology Transfer for Tropical Dairy Development Center (TDRC), Faculty of Veterinary Science, Chulalongkorn University, which included academic discussions on dairy cattle, exhibitions of dairy technology and innovations, and the development of sustainable dairy farming practices.

Another highlight of the event was the signing of the MOU between the Faculty of Veterinary Science, Chulalongkorn University, and the Thai Dairy Industries Association, represented by Prof. Dr. Sanipa Suradhat, Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Science, Chulalongkorn University, and Mr. Arthit Nukulkij, President of the Thai Dairy Industries Association. This MOU aims to foster agricultural sustainability and full-scale innovation.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Theerawat Swangchan-uthai, Head of the Project, said that the AIC Chula-Saraburi Expo 2024 received full cooperation from every partner, including the Centre of Learning Network for Region (CLNR), Chulalongkorn University, the Excellence Center for Diary Farming Innovation and Dairy Products, Faculty of Veterinary Science and Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University, the Royal Thai Embassy, Canberra, Australia, government agencies in Saraburi, the private sector, and entrepreneurs in agriculture and cattle, as well as participants in food innovation competitions, speakers, scholars, and a total of 3,400 seminar attendees both on-site and online. The event was well received and achieved all expected objectives.

For news from Agritech and Innovation Center (AIC), Chulalongkorn University, Saraburi, please follow Facebook: AICCUSaraburi https://www.facebook.com/AICCUSaraburi/